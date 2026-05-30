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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sreechem Resins standalone net profit rises 94.44% in the March 2026 quarter

Sreechem Resins standalone net profit rises 94.44% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:48 AM IST

Sales decline 11.21% to Rs 7.84 crore

Net profit of Sreechem Resins rose 94.44% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.21% to Rs 7.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 16.20% to Rs 29.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales7.848.83 -11 29.7535.50 -16 OPM %11.734.87 -0.500.51 - PBDT1.110.49 127 0.230.02 1050 PBT0.970.32 203 -0.31-0.52 40 NP1.050.54 94 -0.23-0.30 23

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:48 AM IST

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