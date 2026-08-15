Sreeleathers standalone net profit rises 138.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.74% to Rs 59.63 crore

Net profit of Sreeleathers rose 138.57% to Rs 6.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.74% to Rs 59.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 49.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.59.6349.8014.937.979.614.339.284.006.992.93

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