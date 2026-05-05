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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SRF consolidated net profit rises 10.64% in the March 2026 quarter

SRF consolidated net profit rises 10.64% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

Sales rise 7.51% to Rs 4531.83 crore

Net profit of SRF rose 10.64% to Rs 582.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 526.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.51% to Rs 4531.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4215.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 46.72% to Rs 1835.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1250.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.37% to Rs 15416.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14358.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4531.834215.17 8 15416.3714358.15 7 OPM %22.6322.71 -22.1218.93 - PBDT988.62902.51 10 3238.662475.20 31 PBT768.81707.36 9 2386.591703.70 40 NP582.02526.06 11 1835.181250.78 47

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First Published: May 05 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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