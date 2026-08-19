SRG Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 24.93% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 30.31% to Rs 52.23 croreNet profit of SRG Housing Finance rose 24.93% to Rs 8.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.31% to Rs 52.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 40.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales52.2340.08 30 OPM %67.1164.77 -PBDT11.249.28 21 PBT10.017.84 28 NP8.476.78 25
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 9:06 AM IST