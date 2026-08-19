SRG Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 24.93% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.31% to Rs 52.23 crore

Net profit of SRG Housing Finance rose 24.93% to Rs 8.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.31% to Rs 52.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 40.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.52.2340.0867.1164.7711.249.2810.017.848.476.78

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