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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SRG Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 24.93% in the June 2026 quarter

SRG Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 24.93% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 19 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 30.31% to Rs 52.23 crore

Net profit of SRG Housing Finance rose 24.93% to Rs 8.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.31% to Rs 52.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 40.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales52.2340.08 30 OPM %67.1164.77 -PBDT11.249.28 21 PBT10.017.84 28 NP8.476.78 25

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First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 9:06 AM IST