SRG Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 49.43% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 37.83% to Rs 55.20 croreNet profit of SRG Housing Finance rose 49.43% to Rs 9.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 37.83% to Rs 55.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 33.16% to Rs 32.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 31.86% to Rs 188.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 143.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales55.2040.05 38 188.98143.32 32 OPM %64.5163.25 -65.3066.77 - PBDT13.029.47 37 46.0636.71 25 PBT11.597.68 51 40.1530.06 34 NP9.256.19 49 32.4924.40 33
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First Published: May 11 2026 | 2:16 PM IST