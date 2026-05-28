Sri Amarnath Finance standalone net profit rises 22.41% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.70% to Rs 1.42 crore

Net profit of Sri Amarnath Finance rose 22.41% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.70% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.90% to Rs 2.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.64% to Rs 5.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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