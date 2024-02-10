Sri Amarnath Finance standalone net profit rises 59.42% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 52.00% to Rs 1.90 croreNet profit of Sri Amarnath Finance rose 59.42% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 52.00% to Rs 1.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales1.901.25 52 OPM %85.7976.80 -PBDT1.630.97 68 PBT1.580.90 76 NP1.100.69 59
