Sri Amarnath Finance standalone net profit rises 59.42% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 52.00% to Rs 1.90 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Sri Amarnath Finance rose 59.42% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 52.00% to Rs 1.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.1.901.2585.7976.801.630.971.580.901.100.69