Sri Chakra Cement reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 29.64% to Rs 26.26 crore

Net profit of Sri Chakra Cement reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 6.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 29.64% to Rs 26.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 37.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.26.2637.32-25.36-11.171.03-4.36-1.66-7.030.23-6.70

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