Sales decline 7.33% to Rs 3.92 croreNet loss of Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 7.33% to Rs 3.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 4.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales3.924.23 -7 OPM %24.2312.29 -PBDT0.090.92 -90 PBT-0.470.62 PL NP-0.470.62 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content