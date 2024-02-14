Sales decline 7.33% to Rs 3.92 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net loss of Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 7.33% to Rs 3.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 4.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.3.924.2324.2312.290.090.92-0.470.62-0.470.62