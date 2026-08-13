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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.82 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.82 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:43 AM IST

Sales rise 3.23% to Rs 2.88 crore

Net Loss of Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure reported to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.23% to Rs 2.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.882.79 3 OPM %-11.11-9.68 -PBDT-1.18-1.17 -1 PBT-1.82-1.78 -2 NP-1.82-1.78 -2

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:43 AM IST