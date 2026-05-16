Sri KPR Industries consolidated net profit declines 30.95% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 32.49% to Rs 2.14 crore

Net profit of Sri KPR Industries declined 30.95% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 32.49% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.61% to Rs 6.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.44% to Rs 13.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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