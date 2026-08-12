Sri KPR Industries consolidated net profit rises 43.94% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.29% to Rs 3.32 crore

Net profit of Sri KPR Industries rose 43.94% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.29% to Rs 3.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3.322.7636.1448.551.951.631.140.860.950.66

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