Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.79 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 20.70% to Rs 20.76 crore

Net Loss of Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) reported to Rs 3.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 20.70% to Rs 20.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 15.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 21.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.32% to Rs 87.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 99.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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