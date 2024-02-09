Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.63 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 14.55% to Rs 30.65 crore

Net Loss of Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) reported to Rs 5.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 6.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 14.55% to Rs 30.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 35.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.30.6535.87-12.56-15.33-5.14-6.05-5.63-6.47-5.63-6.47