Sri Lotus Developers & Realty consolidated net profit rises 11.45% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 61.82% to Rs 307.50 croreNet profit of Sri Lotus Developers & Realty rose 11.45% to Rs 95.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 85.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 61.82% to Rs 307.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 190.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 4.26% to Rs 237.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 227.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 39.89% to Rs 768.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 549.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales307.50190.03 62 768.95549.68 40 OPM %39.4457.38 -36.4952.57 - PBDT135.34116.99 16 328.42308.37 7 PBT134.90116.55 16 326.75306.82 6 NP95.5885.76 11 237.09227.41 4
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First Published: May 13 2026 | 9:11 AM IST