Sri Lotus Developers & Realty launches its first brand campaign "Luxury Coastline Collection"
To develop 11 luxury projects across Mumbai's coastlineSri Lotus Developers & Realty announced the launch of its first brand campaign, Luxury Coastline Collection marking a strategic expansion beyond its stronghold in Juhu and Andheri West into Mumbai's most prestigious coastal micro-markets. This first-of-its-kind initiative in India features 11 stunning projects across Mumbai's most sought-after coastal locations, including Versova, Juhu, Carter Road, Bandstand, Prabhadevi, and Nepean Sea Road. The portfolio is slated for completion within the next four years.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 10:16 AM IST