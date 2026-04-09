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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sri Lotus Developers & Realty launches its first brand campaign "Luxury Coastline Collection"

Sri Lotus Developers & Realty launches its first brand campaign "Luxury Coastline Collection"

Last Updated : Apr 09 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

To develop 11 luxury projects across Mumbai's coastline

Sri Lotus Developers & Realty announced the launch of its first brand campaign, Luxury Coastline Collection marking a strategic expansion beyond its stronghold in Juhu and Andheri West into Mumbai's most prestigious coastal micro-markets. This first-of-its-kind initiative in India features 11 stunning projects across Mumbai's most sought-after coastal locations, including Versova, Juhu, Carter Road, Bandstand, Prabhadevi, and Nepean Sea Road. The portfolio is slated for completion within the next four years.

 

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First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

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