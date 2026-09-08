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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sri Lotus Developers rises after bagging residential redevelopment project in Mumbai

Sri Lotus Developers rises after bagging residential redevelopment project in Mumbai

Last Updated : Sep 08 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

Sri Lotus Developers and Realty added 1.11% to Rs 200.95 after the company announced that its subsidiary has been appointed as the developer for a prestigious residential redevelopment project located at Model Town, Versova, Andheri (W), Mumbai.

The proposed project envisages the development of premium residential spaces featuring world-class design, unmatched amenities, and an address that embodies exclusivity and sophistication.

"This development is expected to further strengthen the companys presence in the luxury real estate segment enhance long-term stakeholder value," Sri Lotus Developers said in a statement.

Sri Lotus Developers & Realty is a Mumbai-based real estate developer focused on ultra-luxury and luxury residential and commercial projects in the western suburbs of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

 

The company reported 77% jump in net profit to Rs 46 crore on a 116% increase in total revenue to Rs 132 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

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First Published: Sep 08 2026 | 3:16 PM IST