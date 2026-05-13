Sri Lotus Developers rises after Q4 PAT climbs 11% YoY to Rs 96 crore

Sri Lotus Developers and Realty added 1.58% to Rs 144.65 after the company reported a 11.45% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 95.58 crore for Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 85.76 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations increased 61.81% YoY to Rs 307.50 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

During the quarter, total expenses jumped 129.38% YoY to Rs 187.13 crore. Cost of construction and development soared 282.27% YoY to Rs 286.59 crore, while finance costs rose 173.33% YoY to Rs 0.41 crore. Employee benefit expenses, however, declined 1.93% YoY to Rs 4.05 crore.

Profit before tax increased 15.74% to Rs 134.90 crore in the March quarter from Rs 116.55 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

For the full financial year FY26, consolidated net profit rose 4.25% to Rs 237.09 crore, while revenue from operations jumped 39.89% to Rs 768.95 crore compared with FY25.

The companys board recommended a final dividend of 50% or Rs 0.50 per equity share of face value Re 1 each for FY26. The dividend, if approved by shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM), will be paid within 30 days from the date of the AGM.

On the outlook front, the company guided for FY27 pre-sales of Rs 1,8002,000 crore, along with revenue and PAT growth of 55-60% YoY.

Anand K Pandit, chairman & managing director, Sri Lotus Developers & Realty, said, FY26 was a very strong year for Lotus Developers, as we achieved our pre-sales guidance with bookings of Rs 1,157 crore, registering a strong 137% YoY growth, reflecting the resilience of demand in the luxury and ultra-luxury residential portfolio. What differentiates Lotus is not merely growth, but the quality of growth. We continue to operate with one of the strongest profitability profiles in the real estate industry, supported by healthy margins, strong return ratios, and a debt-free / net cash balance sheet. Our business model is built around capital discipline, strong project selection, premium micromarket positioning, and execution excellence.

During Q4FY26, we launched Project Celestia in Versova, which witnessed strong traction with bookings of Rs 155 crore, despite a challenging global environment. Q4 FY26 pre-sales stood at Rs 462 crore, with projects launched during FY26 contributing Rs 358 crore.

We also launched our first-ever brand campaign, Luxury Coastline Collection, showcasing 11 landmark projects across Mumbais premium coastal locations. The campaign received an overwhelming response and further strengthened our positioning in the luxury real estate market.

Looking ahead, FY27 is expected to be another strong year for the company. We plan to launch six projects with an estimated GDV of Rs 5,0005,500 crore and are guiding for pre-sales of Rs 1,8002,000 crore. It also expect strong growth in revenue and profitability, supported by our launch pipeline, brand strength, and continued demand in the premium housing segment.

Sri Lotus Developers & Realty is a Mumbai-based real estate developer focused on ultra-luxury and luxury residential and commercial projects in the western suburbs of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

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