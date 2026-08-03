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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sri Lotus Developers rises after recording 77% YoY rise in Q1 PAT

Sri Lotus Developers rises after recording 77% YoY rise in Q1 PAT

Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Sri Lotus Developers and Realty added 1.10% to Rs 202.20 after the company reported 77% jump in net profit to Rs 46 crore on a 116% increase in total revenue to Rs 132 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

While EBITDA improved by 63% YoY to Rs 48 crore, EBITDA margin, however, contracted by 1160 basis points YoY to 36.4% in the June'26 quarter.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 60.90 crore, up by 72% from Rs 35.33 crore in Q1 FY26.

Pres-sales added up to Rs 409 crore (up 567% YoY) while collections aggregated to Rs 150 crore (up 115% YoY) for Q1 FY27.

 

The company said that two projects were launched during Q1 FY27 Lotus Trident (Andheri West) and Lotus Aquaria (Prabhadevi). Together, these projects have a gross development value (GDV) of Rs 1,350 crore.

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The company plans to launch four new projects in the remaining part of FY27, with an estimated combined GDV of Rs 3,500 crore to Rs 4,000 crore.

Anand K Pandit, chairman & managing director, Sri Lotus Developers & Realty, said: "The first quarter of FY27 has marked a strong start for Sri Lotus Developers, with robust momentum across our business and continued healthy demand for our luxury and ultra-luxury residential portfolio.

Looking ahead, we have a strong launch pipeline for the remainder of FY27, comprising multiple premium residential developments across key micro-markets."

For FY27, the company has guided for pre-sales of Rs 1,800 crore to Rs 2,000 crore. It expects revenue and PAT, both to grow by 55-60% YoY in the year that will end on 31 March 2027.

Sri Lotus Developers & Realty is a Mumbai-based real estate developer focused on ultra-luxury and luxury residential and commercial projects in the western suburbs of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 12:04 PM IST