Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Sri Narayan Raj Kumar Merchants reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 9:42 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 1.31 crore
Net loss of Sri Narayan Raj Kumar Merchants reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales reported to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales1.310 0 OPM %22.900 -PBDT0.030.03 0 PBT0.020.02 0 NP-0.090.01 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Nettlinx reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.18 crore in the December 2023 quarter

India Radiators reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Automobile Products of India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Cube Highways Trust reports standalone net profit of Rs 234.75 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Goldcoin Health Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Asian Paints acquires majority stake in Harind Chemicals

HUL, Avenue Supermarts, Gland Pharma in focus

VIP Inds appoints Manish Desai as CFO

Stocks may open on flat note

US Market rebounds on bargain buying

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE Jana Small Finance Bank Share PriceOyo withdraw IPO papersZee EntertainmentBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon