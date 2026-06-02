Sri Narayan Raj Kumar Merchants reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 72.44% to Rs 0.35 crore

Net Loss of Sri Narayan Raj Kumar Merchants reported to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 72.44% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 96.63% to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 56.45% to Rs 1.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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