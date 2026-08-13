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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.06 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.06 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

Sales decline 0.06% to Rs 16.46 crore

Net profit of Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) reported to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.06% to Rs 16.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales16.4616.47 0 OPM %20.052.37 -PBDT2.63-0.31 LP PBT2.00-0.96 LP NP2.06-0.72 LP

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 2:16 PM IST