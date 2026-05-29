Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) reports standalone net profit of Rs 30.20 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 322.70% to Rs 51.40 croreNet profit of Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) reported to Rs 30.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 322.70% to Rs 51.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 652.05% to Rs 27.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.68% to Rs 97.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 86.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales51.4012.16 323 97.7486.74 13 OPM %47.746.25 -25.3810.93 - PBDT24.080.09 26656 22.266.74 230 PBT23.39-0.52 LP 19.604.34 352 NP30.20-0.28 LP 27.453.65 652
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 5:58 PM IST