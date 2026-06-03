Sri Sarvaraya Sugars reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.49 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.55% to Rs 187.51 crore

Net Loss of Sri Sarvaraya Sugars reported to Rs 9.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.55% to Rs 187.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 179.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 63.50% to Rs 11.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 8.64% to Rs 668.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 731.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

187.51179.35668.09731.312.85-0.284.578.077.024.5962.5583.84-10.96-7.1816.0640.01-9.49-2.9211.9232.66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News