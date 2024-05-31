SRM Contractors consolidated net profit declines 11.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.93% to Rs 107.87 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 43.84% to Rs 26.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.03% to Rs 342.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 300.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of SRM Contractors declined 11.73% to Rs 6.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.93% to Rs 107.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 102.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.