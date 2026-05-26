SRM Contractors consolidated net profit rises 124.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 95.87% to Rs 445.75 crore

Net profit of SRM Contractors rose 124.67% to Rs 54.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 95.87% to Rs 445.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 227.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 101.85% to Rs 111.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 55.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 94.19% to Rs 1025.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 528.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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