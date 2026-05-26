SRM Contractors consolidated net profit rises 124.67% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 95.87% to Rs 445.75 croreNet profit of SRM Contractors rose 124.67% to Rs 54.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 95.87% to Rs 445.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 227.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 101.85% to Rs 111.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 55.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 94.19% to Rs 1025.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 528.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales445.75227.57 96 1025.57528.13 94 OPM %16.6914.92 -16.4115.42 - PBDT75.3338.53 96 167.5387.89 91 PBT69.8033.03 111 150.9974.34 103 NP54.1024.08 125 111.0255.00 102
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First Published: May 26 2026 | 1:04 PM IST