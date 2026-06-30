SRM Contractors gains after bagging Rs 501-cr orders from MSIDC, MoRTH & NFR Construction

SRM Contractors rose 2.45% to Rs 521 after bagging three contracts worth Rs 500.99 crore from Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH), and Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Construction.

The largest order, valued at Rs 210.99 crore, has been awarded by MSIDC for the proposed construction and integrated development of Darshan Path Tappa-2, Darshan Path-2, Ghat Shahi Marg and Shivdarshan Path at Trimbakeshwar in Nashik for the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Sinhastha Kumbh Mela, including electrical works. The project is to be completed within 12 months from the appointed date.

The company has also received a Rs 60.43 crore contract from MoRTH for the treatment of five landslide locations on NH-107A in Uttarakhand under the Annual Plan 2025-26. The execution period for the project is 18 months.

In addition, Northeast Frontier Railway Construction has awarded SRM Contractors a ₹229.57 crore contract for protection works, cut-and-cover construction, earthwork, and ancillary works in the PiphemaZubza section of the DimapurKohima New Broad Gauge Line Project. The contract is scheduled to be executed within 24 months.

The company said none of the contracts constitute related-party transactions, and neither the promoters nor the promoter group have any interest in the awarding entities.

SRM Contractors is principally engaged in the business of providing engineering and construction services.

The company consolidated net profit jumped 124.7% to Rs 54.10 crore on 95.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 445.75 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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