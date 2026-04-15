SRM Contractors gains on bagging Rs 168-cr road EPC contracts from NHAI, Maharashtra PWD

SRM Contractors added 2.77% to Rs 515 after it has secured two infrastructure contracts worth a total of Rs 168 crore from domestic authorities.

The first contract, valued at Rs 128 crore, has been awarded by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). It involves construction of long-term remedial measures at a landslide-affected stretch between Ch. 229+600 to Ch. 230+100 on the PandohKullu section of NH-03 (old NH-21) in Himachal Pradesh under EPC mode. The project is to be completed within 12 months.

The second contract, worth Rs 40 crore, has been awarded by the Public Works Department (PWD), Maharashtra. The project includes construction of a 2-lane road with paved shoulders, minor bridges, culverts in forest stretches (7.1 km), and balance major bridge work on the Nal River along the Nandgaon PethMorshiWarud MH/MP border section of NH-353K. This project is to be executed within 18 months under EPC mode.

Both contracts have been awarded by domestic entities. The company clarified that neither promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding authorities, and the contracts do not fall under related party transactions.

SRM Contractors is principally engaged in the business of providing engineering and construction services.

The company consolidated net profit jumped 50.6% to Rs 24.10 crore on 53.7% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 231.21 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.