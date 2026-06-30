Tuesday, June 30, 2026 | 07:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SRM Contractors wins contracts worth Rs 500.99 cr

SRM Contractors wins contracts worth Rs 500.99 cr

Last Updated : Jun 30 2026 | 6:51 PM IST
SRM Contractors has bagged contracts worth Rs 500.99 crore. These include:

1. From Maharashtra State Infrastructure Corporation for proposed construction and integrated development of Darshan Path Tappa-2 for Darshan Path-2, Ghat Shahi Marg and Shivdarshan Path at Trimbakeshwar, dist. Nashik for Nashik Trimbakeshwar Sinhastha Kumbhmela. The contract is valued at Rs 210.99 crore.

2. From Ministry of Road Transport & Highways for treatment of 05 nos. of landslide location (Ch. 12.985 km to 13.410 km, 30.330 km to 30.425 km, 54.350 to 54.580, Ch. 56.328 - 56.432 km on NH-107 & 81.240 to 81.550 km) on NH-107A in the state of Uttarakhand under Annual Plan 2025-26. The contract is valued at Rs 60.43 crore.

 

3. From NF RLY Construction for protection work at approach of Tunnel No. 10 Portal-1, 180m Cut and cover for Main and Escape Tunnel, Earthwork in bank and cutting to make formation and ancillary works between Piphema - Zubza section in connection with Dimapur - Kohima New BG Line Project. The contract is valued at Rs 229.57 crore.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Total Expenditure incurred by Government is 16.5% of corresponding BE for 2026-27

Total Expenditure incurred by Government is 16.5% of corresponding BE for 2026-27

India's sound macroeconomic fundamentals provide greater resilience to external shocks, says RBI

India's sound macroeconomic fundamentals provide greater resilience to external shocks, says RBI

InterGlobe Aviation announces change in Chief Human Resources Officer

InterGlobe Aviation announces change in Chief Human Resources Officer

Godrej Properties acquires 47-acre land parcel in South Chennai

Godrej Properties acquires 47-acre land parcel in South Chennai

INR settles lower amid risk-averse investor sentiment

INR settles lower amid risk-averse investor sentiment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 6:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HighlightsNoel Tata Step DownIndia AI RaceVedanta Iron & Steel Share PriceAP EAMCET Result 2026 DateWho is Rajiv KumarDelhi EV Policy 2026FIFA World Cup 2026 MatchesWho is Puneet SharmaSIR begin in Delhi Today