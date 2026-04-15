SRM Contractors wins NHAI contract worth Rs 168 cr

SRM Contractors has bagged contract worth Rs 168 crore from National Highways Authority of India for construction of long-term remedial measures of identified Landslide location i.e., Thalout, Ch. 229+600 To Ch. 230+100 between PANDOH TO KULLU Section of NH-03 (Old NH-21) in the State of Himachal Pradesh under NH(O) on EPC mode.