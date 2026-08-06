Thursday, August 06, 2026 | 09:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchDelhi SIR DeadlineZuckerberg apologises to IndiaRBI MPC Repo RateQ1 Results TodayCanada Express Entry DrawRealty Firms on Repo RateRBI Policy: Market Outlook
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SRM Energy reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.51 crore in the June 2026 quarter

SRM Energy reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.51 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of SRM Energy reported to Rs 3.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2026 and during the previous quarter ended June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hindustan Hardy standalone net profit declines 60.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Hindustan Hardy standalone net profit declines 60.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Automobile Corporation Of Goa standalone net profit declines 51.37% in the June 2026 quarter

Automobile Corporation Of Goa standalone net profit declines 51.37% in the June 2026 quarter

TAC Infosec consolidated net profit rises 182.25% in the June 2026 quarter

TAC Infosec consolidated net profit rises 182.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Nahar Capital & Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 487.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Nahar Capital & Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 487.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Biocon consolidated net profit rises 349.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Biocon consolidated net profit rises 349.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 9:05 AM IST