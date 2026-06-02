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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SSF reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2026 quarter

SSF reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 45.63% to Rs 9.71 crore

Net profit of SSF reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 45.63% to Rs 9.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 143.48% to Rs 0.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.62% to Rs 53.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales9.7117.86 -46 53.6848.09 12 OPM %1.44-2.41 -3.740.89 - PBDT0.45-0.43 LP 1.900.43 342 PBT0.15-0.43 LP 0.740.43 72 NP0.17-0.22 LP 0.560.23 143

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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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