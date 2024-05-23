SSWL records nearly 11x jumps in Q4 PAT

Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 515.56 crore in Q4 FY24, steeply higher than RS 47.29 crore posted in Q4 FY23.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,068.67 crore in Q4 FY24, up 6.34% from Rs 1,004.92 crore recorded in the same period previous year.

Profit before exceptional items and tax tumbled 31.21% year on year to Rs 49.89 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared to Rs 72.52 crore reported in Q4 FY23. Exceptional items in Q4 FY24 was at Rs 473.1 crore, on the account of CIRP proceedings & implementation of resolution plan

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit zoomed to Rs 674.68 crore in FY24 as compared with Rs 193.79 crore posted in FY23. Revenue from operations grew by 7.83% year to year to Rs 4,357.1 crore in FY24.

Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) is engaged in the manufacturing of steel wheel rims catering to different segments of automobile industry.

The scrip declined 1.88% to Rs 219.15 on the BSE.

