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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SSWL spurts as Q1 PAT jumps 47% YoY to Rs 69-cr

SSWL spurts as Q1 PAT jumps 47% YoY to Rs 69-cr

Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) jumped 7.01% to Rs 268.15 after it has reported a 47.01% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 69.45 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 47.24 crore posted in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations jumped 27.21% YoY to Rs 1,509.81 crore in Q1 FY27 as against Rs 1,186.78 crore in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax for the first quarter of FY27 stood at Rs 93.48 crore, marking an increase of 52.94% from Rs 61.12 crore in the same period last year.

Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) is engaged in the manufacturing of steel wheel rims catering to different segments of the automobile industry. The firm operates in the automotive wheel segment. Its geographical segments include India and overseas.

 

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First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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