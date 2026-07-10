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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stallion India Fluorochemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Stallion India Fluorochemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jul 10 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

Mangalam Worldwide Ltd, NILE Ltd, Lancor Holdings Ltd and JITF Infra Logistics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 July 2026.

Mangalam Worldwide Ltd, NILE Ltd, Lancor Holdings Ltd and JITF Infra Logistics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 July 2026.

Stallion India Fluorochemicals Ltd surged 13.71% to Rs 207 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Mangalam Worldwide Ltd spiked 11.85% to Rs 41.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 39265 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2181 shares in the past one month.

NILE Ltd soared 11.03% to Rs 1943. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3345 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 779 shares in the past one month.

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Lancor Holdings Ltd exploded 10.00% to Rs 27.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12228 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4041 shares in the past one month.

JITF Infra Logistics Ltd added 10.00% to Rs 324.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 997 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2692 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

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