Stallion India Fluorochemicals standalone net profit rises 79.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.94% to Rs 121.45 crore

Net profit of Stallion India Fluorochemicals rose 79.25% to Rs 18.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.94% to Rs 121.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 110.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.121.45110.4718.1512.9425.1814.1524.7913.8618.5710.36

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