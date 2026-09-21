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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stallion India hits the roof after commencing commercial operations at Khalapur facility

Stallion India hits the roof after commencing commercial operations at Khalapur facility

Last Updated : Sep 21 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

Stallion India Fluorochemicals hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 230.50 after the company commenced commercial operations at its Semiconductor & Specialty Gas debulking and blending facility at Khalapur, Maharashtra.

The facility has commenced debulking and blending operations for semiconductor and specialty gases, along with handling of cryogenic containers and ISO tanks. It has an installed capacity of 1,200 tonnes per annum.

Stallion India Fluorochemicals is a specialized leader in the refrigerants and industrial gases sector. It is engaged in processing, blending, and distributing gases across diverse industries including air conditioning, refrigeration, fire-fighting, semiconductor manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, automotive, and glass production. The company operates four strategic manufacturing facilities located in Khalapur, Ghiloth, Manesar, and Panvel, specializing in the debulking, blending, and processing of gases.

 

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 79.15% to Rs 18.57 crore on revenue from operations rose 9.93% to Rs 121.45 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

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First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 12:16 PM IST