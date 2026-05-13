Stallion India tumbles after Q4 PAT slides 18% YoY to Rs 11 cr

Stallion India Fluorochemicals dropped 5.13% to Rs 139.55 after the company's standalone net profit fell 17.63% to Rs 10.93 crore on 27.43% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 109.99 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 8.76% YoY to Rs 16.66 crore in Q4 FY26.

Total expenses dropped 29.85% to Rs 94.62 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 134.89 crore in Q4 FY25. Cost of material consumed (down 0.46% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 2.43 crore (down 55.82% YoY), finance cost stood at Rs 0.38 crore (down 78.29% YoY) during the period under review.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 35.64% to Rs 43.84 crore on 14.1% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 430.67 crore in FY26 over FY25.

Stallion India Fluorochemicals is a specialized leader in the refrigerants and industrial gases sector. It is engaged in processing, blending, and distributing gases across diverse industries including air conditioning, refrigeration, fire-fighting, semiconductor manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, automotive, and glass production. The company operates four strategic manufacturing facilities located in Khalapur, Ghiloth, Manesar, and Panvel, specializing in the debulking, blending, and processing of gases.

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