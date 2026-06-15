Standard Chartered Capital standalone net profit rises 8.38% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 15.61% to Rs 201.37 croreNet profit of Standard Chartered Capital rose 8.38% to Rs 65.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 60.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 15.61% to Rs 201.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 238.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 24.76% to Rs 256.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 205.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.61% to Rs 869.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 931.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales201.37238.61 -16 869.82931.35 -7 OPM %93.9193.22 -94.2793.16 - PBDT88.5981.96 8 348.34296.60 17 PBT87.4380.63 8 343.75292.58 17 NP65.0760.04 8 256.15205.32 25
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First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 9:04 AM IST