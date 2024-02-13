Sensex (    %)
                        
Standard Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.63 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 3:35 PM IST
Sales rise 42.70% to Rs 5.28 crore
Net loss of Standard Industries reported to Rs 2.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 22.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 42.70% to Rs 5.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales5.283.70 43 OPM %-53.98-77.30 -PBDT-1.9424.90 PL PBT-2.6324.21 PL NP-2.6322.71 PL
First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 2:40 PM IST

