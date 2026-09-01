Standard Surfactants standalone net profit rises 1269.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 93.10% to Rs 102.38 crore

Net profit of Standard Surfactants rose 1269.57% to Rs 6.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 93.10% to Rs 102.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 53.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.102.3853.0213.862.3412.971.1112.360.616.300.46

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