Standard Surfactants standalone net profit rises 92.37% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 55.77% to Rs 73.82 croreNet profit of Standard Surfactants rose 92.37% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 55.77% to Rs 73.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 47.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 117.65% to Rs 3.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 43.86% to Rs 244.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 169.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales73.8247.39 56 244.25169.78 44 OPM %6.357.01 -3.792.41 - PBDT4.202.36 78 7.143.60 98 PBT3.492.17 61 4.662.54 83 NP2.521.31 92 3.331.53 118
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First Published: Jun 26 2026 | 9:04 AM IST