Monday, August 17, 2026 | 05:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsShabnam Sinha NewsInd vs Eng Hockey WC LIVEUPI MDR DebateSuryoday Bank FD RatesBJP New Team Full ListGold or silver Investment in 2026ECMS SchemeHockey World Cup 2026
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stanley Lifestyles appoints Sudhir Iyer as Group Chief Financial Officer

Stanley Lifestyles appoints Sudhir Iyer as Group Chief Financial Officer

Last Updated : Aug 17 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
Stanley Lifestyles has announced the appointment of CA. Sudhir Iyer as Group Chief Financial Officer.

Sudhir joins Stanley Lifestyles from Revathi Equipment (Dalmia Group), where he served as Group CFO & Vice President, leading financial strategy, business expansion and transformation initiatives. Prior to this, he held leadership positions at Goenka International and senior finance roles at Arvind Lifestyle Brands, where he worked closely with business leadership on financial performance, strategic decision-making and business growth.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Unemployment rate dropped to 5.1% in Jul-26 from 5.5% in previous month

Unemployment rate dropped to 5.1% in Jul-26 from 5.5% in previous month

Horizon Industrial Parks (HIPL) IPO subscribed 14%

Horizon Industrial Parks (HIPL) IPO subscribed 14%

Indices edge lower in early trade

Indices edge lower in early trade

New Delhi Television inks deal to acquire GoodTimes channel

New Delhi Television inks deal to acquire GoodTimes channel

Thomas Cook and SOTC launch curated ocean and expedition voyages

Thomas Cook and SOTC launch curated ocean and expedition voyages

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 17 2026 | 5:50 PM IST