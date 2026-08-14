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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stanley Lifestyles consolidated net profit declines 93.94% in the June 2026 quarter

Stanley Lifestyles consolidated net profit declines 93.94% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:28 AM IST

Sales decline 8.58% to Rs 99.35 crore

Net profit of Stanley Lifestyles declined 93.94% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 8.58% to Rs 99.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 108.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales99.35108.67 -9 OPM %17.3320.68 -PBDT17.8322.18 -20 PBT2.4810.35 -76 NP0.487.92 -94

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:28 AM IST