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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stanley Lifestyles gains on securing armchair supply order from Infopark Developers

Stanley Lifestyles gains on securing armchair supply order from Infopark Developers

Last Updated : Jun 22 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

Stanley Lifestyles rose 2.39% to Rs 149.75 after it has received an order from Infopark Developers, a Tata Realty company, for the supply of armchairs for an office area.

The order, valued at Rs 10.97 lakh (inclusive of GST and delivery charges), is scheduled to be executed within 4560 days.

The company said the order is domestic in nature. Neither the promoter, promoter group nor group companies have any interest in the awarding entity, and the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction.

Stanley Lifestyles, promoted by Sunil Suresh and Subha Sunil, is a super-premium and luxury furniture brand in India offering complete home solutions, including installations. The company designs, manufactures and retails its furniture products under the Stanley brand. Its product portfolio includes sofas, cabinetry and furniture for living rooms, dining rooms, family rooms, kitchens, bedrooms (including bedding products), and home offices. The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 0.6 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 10.8 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations tanked 10.09% year on year (YoY) to Rs 101.4 crore in Q4 FY26.

 

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First Published: Jun 22 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

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