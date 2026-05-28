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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stanley Lifestyles reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.80 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Stanley Lifestyles reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.80 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

Sales decline 10.11% to Rs 101.40 crore

Net loss of Stanley Lifestyles reported to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 10.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.11% to Rs 101.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 112.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 58.42% to Rs 12.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.62% to Rs 419.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 426.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales101.40112.80 -10 419.30426.20 -2 OPM %14.8920.12 -17.9819.19 - PBDT17.7022.70 -22 72.6080.80 -10 PBT3.3010.80 -69 20.9036.40 -43 NP-0.8010.50 PL 12.1029.10 -58

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

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