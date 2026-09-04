Stanley Lifestyles unveils 72,000 sq.ft. flagship store in Hyderabad
Stanley Lifestyles unveiled Stanley Superlative Living, its first flagship destination in Hyderabad. The store is spread across 72,000 sq. ft. over six levels on Road No. 45, Jubilee Hills.
Featuring more than 60 curated room settings, the flagship showcases fully realised living environments that demonstrate how furniture, design, lighting and dor can come together to create cohesive and personalised homes.
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First Published: Sep 04 2026 | 7:04 PM IST