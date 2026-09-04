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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stanley Lifestyles unveils 72,000 sq.ft. flagship store in Hyderabad

Stanley Lifestyles unveils 72,000 sq.ft. flagship store in Hyderabad

Last Updated : Sep 04 2026 | 7:04 PM IST
Stanley Lifestyles unveiled Stanley Superlative Living, its first flagship destination in Hyderabad. The store is spread across 72,000 sq. ft. over six levels on Road No. 45, Jubilee Hills.

Featuring more than 60 curated room settings, the flagship showcases fully realised living environments that demonstrate how furniture, design, lighting and dor can come together to create cohesive and personalised homes.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 04 2026 | 7:04 PM IST