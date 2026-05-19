Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Fin. Does not recommend dividend

The Board of Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Fin at the meeting held on 18 May 2026, citing RBIs Circular RBI/2021-22/59 DOR.ACC.REC.No. 23/21.02.067/2021-22 dated June 24, 2021, as the Company has incurred losses and in order to strengthen its resource base, has decided not to recommend any Dividend for the year ended 31st March, 2026, but to conserve the funds for future contingencies.