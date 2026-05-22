Star Cement consolidated net profit rises 20.24% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.54% to Rs 1173.55 crore

Net profit of Star Cement rose 20.24% to Rs 148.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 123.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.54% to Rs 1173.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1052.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 132.79% to Rs 393.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 169.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.38% to Rs 3776.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3163.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

1173.551052.093776.493163.3926.8524.9724.7818.29311.26258.93908.91557.58212.57171.44543.62225.67148.10123.17393.42169.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News