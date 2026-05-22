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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Star Cement consolidated net profit rises 20.24% in the March 2026 quarter

Star Cement consolidated net profit rises 20.24% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

Sales rise 11.54% to Rs 1173.55 crore

Net profit of Star Cement rose 20.24% to Rs 148.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 123.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.54% to Rs 1173.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1052.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 132.79% to Rs 393.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 169.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.38% to Rs 3776.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3163.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1173.551052.09 12 3776.493163.39 19 OPM %26.8524.97 -24.7818.29 - PBDT311.26258.93 20 908.91557.58 63 PBT212.57171.44 24 543.62225.67 141 NP148.10123.17 20 393.42169.00 133

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 5:53 PM IST

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