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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Star Cement declared as 'preferred bidder' for Boro Lakhindong limestone block

Star Cement declared as 'preferred bidder' for Boro Lakhindong limestone block

Last Updated : Jun 24 2026 | 12:17 PM IST

Star Cement has been declared as the 'preferred bidder' for the mining lease for Boro Lakhindong (West Block), District Dima Hasao in e-auctions conducted by the Government of Assam.

The aforesaid block is situated in Boro Lakhindong Village, Umrangso Tehsil, Dima Hasao District, Assam. It is spread over an area of 123 hectares with estimated limestone resource of 207.822 million tonnes.

Star Cement is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of cement clinker & cement. It sells its products across northeastern and eastern states in India.

The company had reported 20.24% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 148.10 crore on a 11.54% increase in revenue to Rs 1,173.55 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

 

The scrip rose 0.36% to currently trade at Rs 212 on the BSE.

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First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 12:17 PM IST

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